Sheffield United's new predicted finish after deadline day compared to Everton, Fulham and Nottingham Forest

With deadline day wrapped up, it is a case of going back to business for Premier League clubs such as Sheffield United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT

The Blades sit rock-bottom of the table but dipped into the transfer market in January in a bid to arrest their troubles. Ben Brereton Diaz was the first through the door, joining on loan from Spanish side Villareal.

Sam Curtis then arrived from St Patrick’s Athletic before Croatia international goalkeeper Ivo Grbic was plucked from Atletico Madrid.

Business was wrapped up on deadline day, with the loan capture of Everton defender Mason Holgate.

Sheffield United’s rivals in the battle for top flight survival also made signings and only time will tell who made the most shrewd additions.

Net World Sports have developed a supercomputer, using data analysis in order to predict Premier League fixtures. The supercomputer has been deployed following the closure of the transfer window to predict how the Premier League relegation battle will play out – here is what it has come up with.

Here is the latest Premier League supercomputer prediction.

1. Premier League table predicted by supercomputer

Here is the latest Premier League supercomputer prediction. Photo: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Average points: 84

2. 1. Liverpool

Average points: 84 Photo: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Average points: 83

3. 2. Manchester City

Average points: 83 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Average points: 77

4. 3. Arsenal

Average points: 77 Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Photo Sales
