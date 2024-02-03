The Blades sit rock-bottom of the table but dipped into the transfer market in January in a bid to arrest their troubles. Ben Brereton Diaz was the first through the door, joining on loan from Spanish side Villareal.

Sam Curtis then arrived from St Patrick’s Athletic before Croatia international goalkeeper Ivo Grbic was plucked from Atletico Madrid.

Business was wrapped up on deadline day, with the loan capture of Everton defender Mason Holgate.

Sheffield United’s rivals in the battle for top flight survival also made signings and only time will tell who made the most shrewd additions.

Net World Sports have developed a supercomputer, using data analysis in order to predict Premier League fixtures. The supercomputer has been deployed following the closure of the transfer window to predict how the Premier League relegation battle will play out – here is what it has come up with.

1 . Premier League table predicted by supercomputer Here is the latest Premier League supercomputer prediction.