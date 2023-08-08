All Sections
Sheffield United's Premier League rivals Wolves 'preparing for life without Julen Lopetegui' as ex-AFC Bournemouth man linked

Sheffield United’s Premier League rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing for life without their current head coach Julen Lopetegui.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:01 BST

Doubt has been cast upon the future of the Spaniard at Molineux, with reports suggesting he could be set to leave the club less than a week before the beginning of the new Premier League season.

According to The Guardian, Wolves have felt compelled to sound out possible replacement and have held talks with former AFC Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil.

Lopetegui is said to be unhappy with the lack of investment in the playing squad this summer, with Matheus Cunha and Boubacar Traore being the only players to have arrived for fees this summer.

Lopetegui is said to be unhappy with the lack of investment in the playing squad this summer. Image: Michael Regan/Getty ImagesLopetegui is said to be unhappy with the lack of investment in the playing squad this summer. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images
There are two years remaining on his contract with the club, although it is said the club and manager are expected to reach a financial agreement over his exit.

He was only appointed to the role of head coach last November, before the beginning of the 2022 World Cup. He led the club to a 13th-placed finish in the Premier League and has a record of 10 wins from 27 matches as Wolves boss.

Sheffield United will have their sights set on Premier League survival this season, therefore unrest elsewhere could potentially be music to the ears of Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom.

However, it has not been a straightforward summer at Bramall Lane and Heckingbottom has lost influential playmaker Iliman Ndiaye to Ligue 1 side Marseille. There have also been reports suggesting Sander Berge could leave the club.

