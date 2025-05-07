Former Bradford City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell has been released by League One outfit Blackpool.

The veteran stopper’s time at Bloomfield Road will come to an end when his contract expires this summer, two years after his move from Rochdale.

Prior to joining Rochdale, he had been a senior figure in the goalkeeping department at Bradford for four years.

A graduate of Sheffield Wednesday’s academy, he also counts the likes of Rotherham, York City and Bristol City among his former clubs.

Via social media, O’Donnell said: “My time at Blackpool FC has come to an end. It’s been a pleasure to represent such a great football club for the past two years.

“I’ve given everything day in day out for this club. Thank you to the fans and staff for making not only myself but my family feel so welcome.

“The group of lads in that dressing room are one of the best I’ve been a a part of. One door closes, another one opens. Excited for the next chapter... thank you again.”

O’Donnell is one of 12 players leaving Bloomfield Road, with former Wednesday and Huddersfield Town forward Jordan Rhodes also among those moving on.

Tangerines boss Steve Bruce said: “I would like to place on record my thanks to all of the players for their contributions this season. This is always a difficult part of the job, but I wish all of the players leaving this summer the very best for their respective futures.

“Work is already well underway for the new season, and I am enthused by the plans we have in place for the summer and beyond.