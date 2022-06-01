Sheffield Wednesday and Cardiff City eyeing Rotherham United striker Michael Smith

Smith, whose contract expires at the end of this month, has been in discussions over a new deal at the Millers.

The 30-year-old forward has caught the eye of a number of clubs, after scoring 25 goals in 54 appearances for Rotherham last term.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Millers face a battle to keep hold of the player, who would not require a transfer fee if he decides to leave the South Yorkshire club.

Rotherham's Jamie Lindsay extended his stay at the club on Wednesday by signing a new deal. The club are also in discussions over a new deal for Michael Ihiekwe, whose contract is due to expire at the end of the month.

Wednesday missed out on promotion after losing to Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals and a player of Smith's calibre could prove an attractive option for Darren Moore's side.

It would mean convincing Smith to drop back into the third tier after his goals helped the Millers secure automatic promotion. Cardiff finished a disappointing 18th in the Championship last campaign.

Only four clubs - which included the sides who were relegated - scored fewer goals than the Bluebirds.