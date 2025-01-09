Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers have reportedly lodged bids for Middlesbrough-linked forward Thomas Waddingham.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At just 19, Waddingham is already among the most revered attackers in the Australian top flight and was linked with Middlesbrough last month.

According to Football Insider, the Owls and R’s have submitted offers to Brisbane Roar as they look to bring the forward to British shores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is under contract at Brisbane Roar until next year, therefore a fee would be required to prise him from their clutches.

Speaking last week, Brisbane Roar head coach Ruben Zadkovich said: “There’s a lot going on with Tommy.

Brisbane Roar's Thomas Waddingham has been linked with a move to the Championship. | Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

“There has been for a while now, and rightfully so because like I’ve kind of preached, he’s a fantastic talent and leading the line for an a league team at 19 years old. No mean feat. It’s not an easy task.

“There’s been some some new contact to the club from some pretty big football clubs, but those talks are still in the initial phases, so we’ll have to just have to wait and see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite spending his entire career in Australia, he is no stranger to English football. In 2023, he spent time training within the youth system of League One outfit Blackpool.