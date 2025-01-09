Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers 'submit offers' for forward previously linked with Middlesbrough
At just 19, Waddingham is already among the most revered attackers in the Australian top flight and was linked with Middlesbrough last month.
According to Football Insider, the Owls and R’s have submitted offers to Brisbane Roar as they look to bring the forward to British shores.
He is under contract at Brisbane Roar until next year, therefore a fee would be required to prise him from their clutches.
Speaking last week, Brisbane Roar head coach Ruben Zadkovich said: “There’s a lot going on with Tommy.
“There has been for a while now, and rightfully so because like I’ve kind of preached, he’s a fantastic talent and leading the line for an a league team at 19 years old. No mean feat. It’s not an easy task.
“There’s been some some new contact to the club from some pretty big football clubs, but those talks are still in the initial phases, so we’ll have to just have to wait and see.”
Despite spending his entire career in Australia, he is no stranger to English football. In 2023, he spent time training within the youth system of League One outfit Blackpool.
Since breaking into the Brisbane Roar senior set-up, he has scored 15 goals in 40 appearances for the club.
