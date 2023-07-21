All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday and Reading 'interested' in West Bromwich Albion's former Fulham and Brentford goalkeeper David Button

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly interested in West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper David Button.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:04 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 16:04 BST

Owls boss Xisco Munoz has admitted to being in the market for a goalkeeper, with Cameron Dawson currently the only senior stopper in the ranks. According to Birmingham Live, Button has attracted interest from both Wednesday and Reading.

The vastly experienced 34-year-old has been on the books of the Baggies since 2020, when he joined from Brighton & Hove Albion. He would not be in completely unfamiliar territory if he did indeed sign for Wednesday, having previously represented Yorkshire clubs Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers.

Munoz has been on record declaring interest in Bailey Peacock-Farrell, who spent the 2021/22 season on loan at Hillsborough. However, Button could potentially be another option for the Spaniard considering he appears to have fallen down the pecking order at West Brom.

The vastly experienced 34-year-old has been on the books of the Baggies since 2020. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty ImagesThe vastly experienced 34-year-old has been on the books of the Baggies since 2020. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
The vastly experienced 34-year-old has been on the books of the Baggies since 2020. Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

As per Birmingham Live, Button has not been seen modelling the new Baggies goalkeeper kit, nor was he included in either of their last two pre-season friendlies.

Wednesday’s squad currently appears thin following a spate of exits and the threadbare Owls recently suffered a 4-0 friendly defeat to Eldense in Spain.