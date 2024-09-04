Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday-linked winger Samuel Edozie is reportedly set to leave Southampton on loan.

A host of clubs, including the Blades and the Owls, reported to be targeting a late swoop for Edozie in the summer window.

Rangers reportedly came closest to wrapping up a deal, only to see it collapse in the dying embers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the British transfer window is now closed, there are clubs overseas who can still conduct transfer business. According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian side Anderlecht are poised to complete the signing of the 21-year-old.

Southampton's Samuel Edozie was linked with Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday before the summer window closed. | Paul Harding/Getty Images

A loan deal is thought to have been agreed, although there will be no buy option for the Belgian Pro League side.

Edozie helped Southampton clinch promotion to the Premier League last season but has seen the level of competition in the Saints ranks increase.