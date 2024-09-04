Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United-linked winger 'set' for loan move away from Southampton
A host of clubs, including the Blades and the Owls, reported to be targeting a late swoop for Edozie in the summer window.
Rangers reportedly came closest to wrapping up a deal, only to see it collapse in the dying embers.
While the British transfer window is now closed, there are clubs overseas who can still conduct transfer business. According to reporter Sacha Tavolieri, Belgian side Anderlecht are poised to complete the signing of the 21-year-old.
A loan deal is thought to have been agreed, although there will be no buy option for the Belgian Pro League side.
Edozie helped Southampton clinch promotion to the Premier League last season but has seen the level of competition in the Saints ranks increase.
He appeared a substitute in Southampton’s first two league games but was not in the squad for their recent defeat to Brentford.
