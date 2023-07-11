All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion reportedly made January loan bids for Leeds United's Darko Gyabi

Leeds United midfielder Darko Gyabi was reportedly the subject of loan bids from Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion in the January transfer window.
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

The 19-year-old spent last season on the fringes of the Leeds first-team and according to The Athletic, loan bids were made for him in January. However. the report states Leeds resolved to keep him and Gyabi remained at Elland Road during a month that saw five of his teammates – Cody Drameh, Diego Llorente, Leo Hjelde, Alfie McCalmont and Joe Gelhardt - leave on loan.

Relegation to the Championship may have opened the door for Gyabi at Elland Road, with fellow midfielders Tyler Adams and Marc Roca being linked with moves away from West Yorkshire.

The England youth international has made three senior appearances for Leeds since joining from Manchester City last summer, following the completion of a deal that took Kalvin Phillips in the opposite direction.

The 19-year-old spent last season on the fringes of the Leeds first-team. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old spent last season on the fringes of the Leeds first-team. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
The 19-year-old spent last season on the fringes of the Leeds first-team. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

The Athletic have reported there have been enquiries regarding Gyabi from abroad this summer, but that Leeds do not intend to move him on.

