Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent in a move that has shocked supporters who watched him oversee promotion to the Championship. At the heart of the promotion-winning campaign was midfield mainstay Bannan, who has taken to social media to praise Moore.
Writing on Instagram, Bannan said: “You broke records, you was [were] a part of history and more importantly as a person second to none, thanks gaffer and all the best in your future.”
Wednesday appointed Moore in March 2021 with the club in the midst of a relegation battle in the Championship. He could not save the Owls from the drop but led the club back to the second tier two years on from the relegation.
Bannan is not the only player to have paid tribute to Moore, with George Byers and David Stockdale among those to have reacted to the departure. Also writing on Instagram, Byers said: “[You] brought me to this fantastic club and always knew how to get the best out of me. Thank you for everything gaffer.”