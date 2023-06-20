Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent in a move that has shocked supporters who watched him oversee promotion to the Championship. At the heart of the promotion-winning campaign was midfield mainstay Bannan, who has taken to social media to praise Moore.

Writing on Instagram, Bannan said: “You broke records, you was [were] a part of history and more importantly as a person second to none, thanks gaffer and all the best in your future.”

Wednesday appointed Moore in March 2021 with the club in the midst of a relegation battle in the Championship. He could not save the Owls from the drop but led the club back to the second tier two years on from the relegation.

Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images