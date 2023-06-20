All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan pays tribute to 'second to none' Darren Moore following manager's Hillsborough exit

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Darren Moore following his departure as Owls manager.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST

Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent in a move that has shocked supporters who watched him oversee promotion to the Championship. At the heart of the promotion-winning campaign was midfield mainstay Bannan, who has taken to social media to praise Moore.

Writing on Instagram, Bannan said: “You broke records, you was [were] a part of history and more importantly as a person second to none, thanks gaffer and all the best in your future.”

Wednesday appointed Moore in March 2021 with the club in the midst of a relegation battle in the Championship. He could not save the Owls from the drop but led the club back to the second tier two years on from the relegation.

Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty ImagesMoore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent. Image: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bannan is not the only player to have paid tribute to Moore, with George Byers and David Stockdale among those to have reacted to the departure. Also writing on Instagram, Byers said: “[You] brought me to this fantastic club and always knew how to get the best out of me. Thank you for everything gaffer.”

