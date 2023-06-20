Former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale has commented on the departure of Darren Moore from his role as Owls boss.

Despite leading the club to promotion from League One last season, Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent in a move that has surprised supporters. Stockdale was part of Moore’s squad before being released at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has had his say on the shock development regarding his former manager.

The veteran stopper tweeted: “Well I thought a perfect time for stability and growth after last season…but….guess not. #swfc I hope I’m wrong. Thanks for memories I won’t forget Darren.”

Since leaving Wednesday himself, Stockdale has been unveiled as a new addition by National League side York City. He has joined the Minstermen to take on a dual role, which involves being the club’s head of recruitment as well as a player.

He joined the Owls in June 2022, making 27 appearances in all competitions as he battled with Cameron Dawson for the number one spot between the sticks.