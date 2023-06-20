Despite leading the club to promotion from League One last season, Moore has left Hillsborough by mutual consent in a move that has surprised supporters. Stockdale was part of Moore’s squad before being released at the end of the 2022/23 campaign and has had his say on the shock development regarding his former manager.
The veteran stopper tweeted: “Well I thought a perfect time for stability and growth after last season…but….guess not. #swfc I hope I’m wrong. Thanks for memories I won’t forget Darren.”
Since leaving Wednesday himself, Stockdale has been unveiled as a new addition by National League side York City. He has joined the Minstermen to take on a dual role, which involves being the club’s head of recruitment as well as a player.
He joined the Owls in June 2022, making 27 appearances in all competitions as he battled with Cameron Dawson for the number one spot between the sticks.