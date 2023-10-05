Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard was sacked as Owls boss.

Munoz had failed to lead Wednesday to a single Championship win before it was announced his tenure had been brought to an end.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the second tier following a string of disjointed displays.

Bannan did not feature in either of Munoz’s final two games in charge, having picked up an injury.

The midfielder has taken to social media to pay tribute to Munoz following his exit, hailing him as a “wonderful man”.

Writing on Instagram, Bannan said: “Boss thank you and your staff for your hardwork. You’re a wonderful man, wasn’t to be but you gave it your all boss thank you again.”