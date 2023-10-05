All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan pays tribute to 'wonderful' Xisco Munoz after sacking

Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Xisco Munoz after the Spaniard was sacked as Owls boss.
Published 5th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 08:16 BST

Munoz had failed to lead Wednesday to a single Championship win before it was announced his tenure had been brought to an end.

The Owls currently sit bottom of the second tier following a string of disjointed displays.

Bannan did not feature in either of Munoz’s final two games in charge, having picked up an injury.

Barry Bannan has paid tribute to Xisco Munoz. Image: George Wood/Getty ImagesBarry Bannan has paid tribute to Xisco Munoz. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
The midfielder has taken to social media to pay tribute to Munoz following his exit, hailing him as a “wonderful man”.

Writing on Instagram, Bannan said: “Boss thank you and your staff for your hardwork. You’re a wonderful man, wasn’t to be but you gave it your all boss thank you again.”

Wednesday have plucked Neil Thompson from their under-21 side to take the reins on an interim basis.

Former Southampton boss Nathan Jones has been linked with the recently vacated post.

