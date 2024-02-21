Sheffield Wednesday charged by FA over alleged racist abuse against Coventry City's Kasey Palmer

Kasey Palmer of Coventry City. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Palmer was allegedly subjected to a monkey chant when he went to retrieve the ball during the Sky Blues’ Sky Bet Championship game at Hillsborough on January 20.

The Owls quickly condemned the abuse but have been charged with failing to control their crowd.

An FA statement read: “Sheffield Wednesday have been charged with misconduct in relation to crowd control following their EFL Championship game against Coventry City on Saturday, January 20.

“It’s alleged that the club failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) conduct themselves in an orderly fashion during the 94th minute, and don’t use words or otherwise behave in an improper and/or offensive and/or abusive and/or insulting way, with an express or implied reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race.

“Sheffield Wednesday have until Wednesday March 6 to provide their response.”

Two Middlesbrough supporters have been suspended by the club following an alleged racist incident at Leicester.

Boro have confirmed they have taken action following a video which circulated on social media over the weekend showing a supporter in the away end appearing to make a racist gesture on Saturday.

A Boro statement read: “Our club will continue to work with colleagues at Leicester City, Leicestershire and Cleveland Police, football’s governing bodies, and Kick It Out.

“We have a zero-tolerance approach towards racism and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and will take the strongest action possible.

“Our club is an inclusive football club where everyone should feel safe and welcome.”

Jili Buyabu has returned to Sheffield United following a short loan spell at Motherwell for “personal reasons.”

The 20-year-old made the temporary move to Fir Park at the end of the winter transfer window.

However, after making just one appearance for Well as a second-half substitute in the Scottish Cup defeat away to Greenock Morton, he has left the Steelmen.