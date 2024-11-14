Sheffield Wednesday confirm departure of club stalwart as new role revealed
Haslam started his playing career at Hillsborough and made over 100 appearances for the Owls, later returning to the club as an academy coach after retiring.
He was handed the role of academy manager in 2017 and has since overseen the development of the club’s young prospects.
However, in a statement, Wednesday have announced he is moving on to pastures new. Haslam is set to take up a position with the Professional Game Academy Audit Company (PGAAC), a company set up to provide quality assurance for academies.
Speaking to the official Wednesday website, Haslam said: “As a lifelong fan of Sheffield Wednesday, I have been both honoured and proud to represent the club as a player, academy coach and for the last seven-and-a-half years, academy manager.
“I have many people to thank for their support and hard work, from the chairman through to all the staff with whom I have enjoyed such a positive relationship.
“It has been a very difficult decision to make as I have forged excellent relationships with everyone working across the club and community.
“We have some exciting talent emerging through the academy age groups, but I feel the time is right to embark on a new challenge in my career. I wish everyone connected to Wednesday a successful season and all the very best in the future.”
