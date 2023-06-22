Sheffield Wednesday fixtures: Key dates including Southampton opener, Leeds United reunion and Boxing Day trip to Coventry City
For the first time in three years, Sheffield Wednesday have 46 Championship fixtures to look forward to.
Promotion from League One via the play-offs ended the club’s two-year absence from the second tier, although there is uncertainty surrounding the club following the departure of Darren Moore as manager.
However, his exit will not prevent supporters making plans to attend fixtures following the release of the 2023/24 schedule. Here are key dates for Owls supporters to take note of.
