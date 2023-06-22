All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday fixtures: Key dates including Southampton opener, Leeds United reunion and Boxing Day trip to Coventry City

For the first time in three years, Sheffield Wednesday have 46 Championship fixtures to look forward to.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 12:26 BST
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 12:26 BST

Promotion from League One via the play-offs ended the club’s two-year absence from the second tier, although there is uncertainty surrounding the club following the departure of Darren Moore as manager.

However, his exit will not prevent supporters making plans to attend fixtures following the release of the 2023/24 schedule. Here are key dates for Owls supporters to take note of.

The Owls will kick off the 2023/24 season in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Hillsborough. Southampton will provide the opposition.

1. August 4 - first game

The Owls will kick off the 2023/24 season in front of the Sky Sports cameras at Hillsborough. Southampton will provide the opposition.

Wednesday will visit Hull City on August 12.

2. August 12 - first away game

Wednesday will visit Hull City on August 12.

The rivalry with Leeds United will be renewed at Elland Road on September 2.

3. September 2 - Leeds United reunion

The rivalry with Leeds United will be renewed at Elland Road on September 2.

The long journey to Home Park will be made for a meeting with Plymouth on October 25.

4. October 25 - Plymouth Argyle away

The long journey to Home Park will be made for a meeting with Plymouth on October 25.

