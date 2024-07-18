Sheffield Wednesday handed boost as former Hull City and Portsmouth defender makes contract decision
The 23-year-old joined the Owls last year, making the switch from Manchester United after failing to make a first-team breakthrough at Old Trafford. He had generated EFL experience with loan stints at Salford City, Hull City and Portsmouth while on the books of the Red Devils.
Bernard established himself as a key figure in S6, endearing himself to the Hillsborough faithful with his commanding displays. However, he had only committed to the Owls for a year and speculation regarding his future circulated when the 2023/24 season ended.
Talk of a potential exit has now been quelled, as Wednesday have confirmed Bernard has agreed to fresh terms in South Yorkshire. Having completed international duties with Jamaica, he is due to fly out to Germany to link up with the Wednesday squad for pre-season preparations. The length of his new deal has not been disclosed.
Wednesday have conducted some promising business this summer, as they look to ensure Danny Rohl has sufficient resources at his disposal. As well as tying down key players to new contracts, a raft of new signings have arrived.
Among the new faces are England-capped midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, former Sheffield United defender Max Lowe and experienced frontman Jamal Lowe.
