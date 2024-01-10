All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday 'hopeful' of landing ex-Chelsea and Barnsley forward currently at Cardiff City

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly hopeful of signing former Chelsea and Barnsley forward Ike Ugbo.
Tom Coates
Published 10th Jan 2024, 15:52 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2024, 15:53 GMT

The Canada international is currently on the books of French outfit Troyes, although is out on loan at Cardiff City. He has made 20 appearances in the Championship this season, registering four goals.

According to The Star, Wednesday have made progress on a deal to take Ugbo on loan. The deal would bring an end to his stay with the Bluebirds, who sit ninth in the Championship. The Owls are said to be hopeful of adding Ugbo to their ranks.

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Ugbo was loaned out to Barnsley, Milton Keynes Dons, Scunthorpe United, Roda JC and Cercle Brugge while at Stamford Bridge.

Ike Ugbo has scored four goals in the Championship for Cardiff City this season. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesIke Ugbo has scored four goals in the Championship for Cardiff City this season. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
He eventually left the club on a permanent basis in 2021, sealing a move to Genk. Troyes swooped for the forward in 2022 and sanctioned his loan move to Cardiff last summer.

Wednesday made their first signing of Danny Rohl’s tenure earlier this week, securing the services of goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

They have also been linked with West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry.

