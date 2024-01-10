Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly hopeful of signing former Chelsea and Barnsley forward Ike Ugbo.

The Canada international is currently on the books of French outfit Troyes, although is out on loan at Cardiff City. He has made 20 appearances in the Championship this season, registering four goals.

According to The Star, Wednesday have made progress on a deal to take Ugbo on loan. The deal would bring an end to his stay with the Bluebirds, who sit ninth in the Championship. The Owls are said to be hopeful of adding Ugbo to their ranks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A product of Chelsea’s academy, Ugbo was loaned out to Barnsley, Milton Keynes Dons, Scunthorpe United, Roda JC and Cercle Brugge while at Stamford Bridge.

Ike Ugbo has scored four goals in the Championship for Cardiff City this season. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

He eventually left the club on a permanent basis in 2021, sealing a move to Genk. Troyes swooped for the forward in 2022 and sanctioned his loan move to Cardiff last summer.

Wednesday made their first signing of Danny Rohl’s tenure earlier this week, securing the services of goalkeeper James Beadle on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.