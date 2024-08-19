Sheffield Wednesday, Hull City and Rangers face £3m transfer obstacle in midfielder 'chase'
The 21-year-old has been at the centre of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with a move away from Leverkusen seemingly on the cards. Wednesday and Hull have been linked with the Colombian, as have Scottish giants Rangers and a raft of clubs from across Europe.
According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Owls and the Tigers have been chasing Puerta for weeks as they look to add to their respective squads.
However, Danish side Brondby are said to have lodged a £3m bid that looks set to blow their transfer rivals out of the water. If Puerta does indeed head for the Danish top flight, it could also be a blow for Rangers.
Football Insider claimed over the weekend that the Gers were in the race for the midfielder, while the likes of Red Star Belgrade and Anderlecht were also linked.
Wednesday and Hull have both had mixed starts to the 2024/25 campaign. The Owls kicked off their campaign in style with a win over Plymouth Argyle but were brought back down to earth by Sunderland.
Hull, on the other hand, have drawn 1-1 in each of their opening two Championship fixtures.
