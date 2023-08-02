According to LancsLive, the Owls are closing in on a move for the 25-year-old and it appears he could become Wednesday’s sixth senior addition of the summer.

Business has ramped up at Hillsborough, with Xisco Munoz reshaping the squad as he looks to make the club competitive in the second tier. Diaby is no stranger to South Yorkshire having previously represented Barnsley.

His time at Oakwell was marred by a two-year doping ban, although he returned to football with a move to Preston in January 2022. He has since made 25 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Diaby is currently on the books of Preston North End. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images