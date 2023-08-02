All Sections
Sheffield Wednesday 'in advanced talks' to sign Preston North End's ex-Barnsley FC defender Bambo Diaby

Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in advanced talks to sign Preston North End defender Bambo Diaby.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:24 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:24 BST

According to LancsLive, the Owls are closing in on a move for the 25-year-old and it appears he could become Wednesday’s sixth senior addition of the summer.

Business has ramped up at Hillsborough, with Xisco Munoz reshaping the squad as he looks to make the club competitive in the second tier. Diaby is no stranger to South Yorkshire having previously represented Barnsley.

His time at Oakwell was marred by a two-year doping ban, although he returned to football with a move to Preston in January 2022. He has since made 25 appearances for the Lilywhites.

Diaby is currently on the books of Preston North End. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesDiaby is currently on the books of Preston North End. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Diaby is currently on the books of Preston North End. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Wednesday have already bolstered their defensive ranks with the additions of Pol Valentin, Di'Shon Bernard and Reece James. They have also signed Chile international Juan Delgado and landed ex-Manchester United forward Ashley Fletcher on loan from Watford.

