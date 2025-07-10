Outgoing Crystal Palace co-owner John Textor's response when asked if he is 'looking at' Sheffield Wednesday
The American businessman agreed to sell his shared in Palace last month and there has been talk of a potential investment in Wednesday.
Dejphon Chansiri is under immense pressure to sell the Owls, with the club embroiled in financial turbulence that looks set to derail their 2025/26 campaign.
Textor was asked on talkSPORT if he is “looking at” Wednesday as a potential investment, but predictably remained coy.
He did, however, outline his desire to see the Owls competing at the top end of the Premier League.
John Textor’s response
He said: “I really like Championship-level clubs more than I like Premier League-level clubs,.
“I’m not going to say it publicly because they’re owned by people, but I have my favourite clubs. But I don’t have a right to throw their name into a ridiculous discussion of what I’m doing next.
“I think Sheffield Wednesday, to me, is the example of what’s wrong with English football, because they should still have a chance at winning a championship every year, and they don’t.
“So when people talk about Manchester City having this historic win, they’re not really historic when they have that kind of advantage, so I’d love to see the rules allow a Sheffield Wednesday to win the Premier League again. I don’t know if that day will ever happen.”
Sheffield Wednesday’s future
Wednesday are in desperate need of some stability and there is thought to be parties keen on taking control of the club.
However, considering the extent of unrest seen during Chansiri’s ownership, there will be intense scrutiny on any parties that come forward.
Textor said: “I think if Sheffield Wednesday finds an investor that has a lot of capital, then he should be able to use that capital to climb up the table, because everybody has the ability to write a cogent business plan and sell their community and club to an investor.
“There are literally going to be four or five big teams forever, and it’s always going to be the case.”
