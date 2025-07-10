Danny Rohl: Fresh twist in Sheffield Wednesday manager saga as 'general consensus' emerges at meeting
For months it appeared Rohl was destined to leave Wednesday after a series of indicative comments made regarding his future.
Off-field chaos only added to the uncertainty surrounding his future, as did links to various posts both in England and Germany.
However, a major twist emerged yesterday (July 9) as it was reported Rohl is set to return to his role as manager.
It was a development that shocked supporters, as the German has not overseen early pre-season testing and training.
Henrik Pedersen, Rohl’s assistant, has been in charge of training after penning a new deal with talk of him becoming the number one rife.
Sheffield Wednesday consensus
According to The Star, a meeting between players and staff has taken place at the club’s St George’s Park pre-season camp. It has been claimed the general consensus is that a Rohl return is not preferred.
The report claims a substantial portion would not welcome a comeback for Rohl, with the overriding view being too much has happened for him to walk back in.
It has also been claimed Pedersen’s decision to sign a new contract had nothing to do with the potential return of Rohl.
Wednesday still find themselves in the midst of chaos, even if the type of disarray has changed somewhat in recent days.
Rohl’s U-turn is believed to have been sparked by hope of a takeover, with the Hillsborough faithful and wider community keen for Dejphon Chansiri to sell.
What next for Sheffield Wednesday?
The question ‘what next?’ is a layered one that many would find difficult to answer as it stands.
Stances can change but based on current reports, it appears Rohl would face a significant uphill battle to win over the dressing room.
It now remains to be seen how the rest of the summer plays out for Wednesday, who will be huge underdogs in the Championship next season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.