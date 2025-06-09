Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl has outlined his ambition to work in the Bundesliga - and addressed talk of interest from Leicester City.

The 36-year-old has rarely strayed from the headlines in recent months, having repeatedly spoken about his future in an incredibly candid fashion.

He has strongly suggested his days as Owls boss are numbered, with Wednesday’s off-field troubles only strengthening the belief among fans he will depart.

Rohl has been linked with a move back to his native Germany, with RB Leipzig and Wolfsburg among those to have been named as potential destinations.

There was also talk of interest from Werder Bremen before they appointed Horst Steffen.

Danny Rohl does not appear to have a future at Sheffield Wednesday. | Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s Bundesliga ambition

In an interview with BILD published at the weekend, Rohl said: “If it were up to me, [I would be heading to the Bundesliga] as soon as possible.

“The Bundesliga is obviously something special because I grew up with it. For me, it's always about working at the highest level.

“I want to compete against the best teams, with the best coaches. I have the good feeling that I've been able to generate significant added value over the last 18/19 months in a demanding league with very different playing styles."

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl faces an uncertain future in S6. | Nick Potts/PA Wire

Domestic interest in Danny Rohl

Southampton were linked with the German before the Saints turned to Will Still as Ivan Juric’s successor.

Leicester City have been reported to be interested in Rohl, while Middlesbrough have also been named as admirers.

When asked about interest from the likes of Leicester, Rohl answered: "I see the interest from clubs as validation of my work. There were inquiries last year, too, even from Germany, from the Bundesliga.

“It feels good that my name is constantly being mentioned both here in England and in Germany. But I also know that football is fast-paced.