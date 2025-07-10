Mallik Wilks and Jonson Clarke-Harris have been reunited after spending the 2024/25 season together at Rotherham United.

Both joined the Millers last season, with Clarke-Harris making an eagerly-anticipated return to one of his former clubs.

Wilks, on the other hand, was widely lauded as a coup after making a season-long loan switch from Sheffield Wednesday.

Rotherham endured a dismal season and while Wilks was a bright spark in dull periods, Clarke-Harris did not quite live up to the lofty expectations.

Mallik Wilks was released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Fresh challenges for Mallik Wilks and Jonson Clarke-Harris

At the end of the season, Wilks was released by his parent club Wednesday. Just days after Wilks became a free agent, Clarke-Harris saw his Rotherham contract terminated by mutual consent.

The pair will link up again next season, having both put pen to paper on two-year deals in Turkey with Pendikspor.

Their new club competes in the TFF First League, on the second rung of the football ladder in Turkey.

Jonson Clarke-Harris has left Rotherham United after just one season back at the club. | Tony Johnson

Mallik Wilk’s career path

Wilks, a forward also capable of operating out wide, has represented an array of Yorkshire clubs since his progression through the Leeds United youth ranks.

While cutting his teeth at Elland Road, the attacker enjoyed a productive loan spell at Doncaster Rovers under Grant McCann.

Leeds eventually parted with Wilks permanently and he joined Barnsley before eventually reuniting with McCann at Hull City.

Mallik Wilks helped Hull City seal promotion from League One in 2021. | Joe Portlock/Getty Images

He was part of the Tigers squad promoted from League One in 2021, although returned to the third tier with Wednesday in 2022.

It did not quite work out for Wilks at Hillsborough and he left having managed three goals in 42 appearances. In contrast, he managed 10 in 45 in just one season at the New York Stadium.

Jonson Clarke-Harris’ career path

Rotherham first signed Clarke-Harris from Oldham Athletic in 2014 and while his potential was clear to see, he was raw.

He left South Yorkshire for Coventry City in 2018 but it was when he joined Bristol Rovers that he came into his own.

A prolific 2019/20 season at the Memorial Stadium landed him a switch to Peterborough United and he became a key figure for the Posh. Over the course of four years, the frontman 87 goals in 189 appearances.