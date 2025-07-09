Sheffield Wednesday's 13-goal attacker 'admired' by Derby County and Coventry City amid club turmoil
As Wednesday’s period of intense turbulence continues, player departures appear likely before the beginning of the 2025/26 season.
It looks set to be a trying campaign for Wednesday, who have had problems paying players and staff of late.
The prospect of staying at Hillsborough may well be unappealing for many and it has been suggested some are looking to move on.
Among those to have been linked with an S6 exit is charismatic forward Josh Windass. The 31-year-old delivered a 13-goal haul last season and has been a key figure since his arrival from Wigan Athletic in 2020.
Josh Windass admirers
According to The Star, Windass has a number of admirers amid uncertainty over his future. Derby and Coventry have both been linked, as have fellow Championship outfits Wrexham and Norwich City.
Scottish giants Rangers, one of Windass’ former clubs, are also thought to be considering a move for the experienced frontman.
The Gers also appear to be closing in on the capture of his Owls teammate Djeidi Gassama. The wideman has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, but it appears a move north of the border is on the horizon.
Windass is also believed to have admirers in Germany, therefore it appears likely he could have an array of options this summer.
Dean Windass on Josh Windass
The forward is the son of Hull City legend Dean, who cast doubt on his son’s future with ominous comments made on social media in April.
He said: “I’ll be going on Saturday to watch our Josh, final game at Hillsborough for Josh. [He’s] had a great career at Sheffield Wednesday, scored a lot of goals.
“Obviously, the most important one at Wembley [in the League One play-off final against Barnsley]. We’ll see what the next chapter in his life is.”
