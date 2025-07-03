Six members of Sheffield Wednesday’s squad have reportedly handed in their notice.

Issues with the payment of players and staff have plunged the Owls deep into a crisis, with pressure to sell the club mounting on owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Wednesday currently have no pre-season friendlies arranged and manager Danny Rohl is said to be in talks over an early exit from his contract.

FIFA regulations dictate any player who has not received their salary on the correct date in back-to-back months can walk away.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently in the midst of a major crisis. | George Wood/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday saga rumbles on

According to The Telegraph, six players have informed the club of their desire to depart after not receiving their wages.

It remains unclear who has signalled their intention to depart, although the loss of any player will be a blow with senior signings hardly looking likely.

The report also claims Wednesday owe money to two rival clubs, complicating matters further. Southampton are said to be owed money after loaning Shea Charles to S6, while Wednesday have reportedly missed a payment to Norwich City relating to their purchase of Akin Famewo in 2022.

PFA condemnation

The situation at Hillsborough has been described as “shocking” by Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) chief Maheta Molango.

He said: “We are in touch with them, it’s not an easy situation as you can imagine, because ultimately, you know, people need to be paid.

“Particularly for me it’s a bit shocking because normally this is stuff you see in other countries I have played in, but not in England.

“So we really want to be strong on that, and this is something that we will not tolerate and we will be very much on top of it.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

“It’s not a good situation, but we hope that somehow there could be a positive resolution to it. We have got a pattern of late payment. The standard contract foresees certain kinds of situations where you can terminate your contract and this is where there is a serious and/or persistent breach. So that’s what we’ll be looking at.

"We’ve been in touch with the players. Our role is not to tell them what they need to do, (it is) to give them the tools and say, ‘this is what you could do if those criteria are met’.