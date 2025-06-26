Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly in discussions with Danny Rohl regarding his status as the club’s manager.

Pre-season is kicking off at Middlewood Road today (June 26) against a backdrop of off-field turbulence and uncertainty.

Much of the uncertainty relates to Rohl’s position, as he has clearly outlined his desire to leave his post for pastures new.

While Rohl’s desire for an exit has hardly been kept under wraps, the 36-year-old is yet to vacate his position.

Danny Rohl is technically still under contract as Sheffield Wednesday manager. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Danny Rohl talks taking place

According to The Star, there has finally been a fresh development in the protracted saga with talks between Rohl and the club underway.

A hefty compensation clause in his contract is believed to have made a departure difficult, but discussions over a potential compromise are reportedly taking place.

While nothing is believed to have been finalised, it appears to have been decided that further uncertainty will not help the club’s cause.

Potential Leicester City interest

The news may be music to the ears of Leicester City, who have been strongly linked with Rohl amid suggestions they are preparing to part company with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Leicester were relegated from the Premier League last season, a year on from their Championship title triumph.

The Foxes have endured choppy waters in recent years but will have the financial power to challenge at the Championship summit next term.

Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl has been linked with Leicester City. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Danny Rohl’s Sheffield Wednesday reign

Rohl has worked wonders at Wednesday, despite the repeated emergence of off-field issues. He steered the Owls to safety in his maiden campaign, despite the club appearing destined for a return to League One.

The German then pushed Wednesday on in his first full season at the helm, guiding the club to a mid-table finish after a brief flirt with the top six.

His reign, however, appears to be effectively over with the former Southampton coach not expected to take charge of pre-season preparations.