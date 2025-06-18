Troubled Sheffield Wednesday hit with major transfer sanction by EFL as former owner makes pledge

THE English Football League have officially confirmed that crisis club Sheffield Wednesday's transfer embargo will last for three windows, with the troubled Owls unable to pay fees to recruit players until the winter window in January 2027.

The governing body verified their position in a statement on Wednesday morning. The Owls have announced plans to appeal.

Earlier this month, the club were placed under an embargo due to non payment of players.

The Owls were charged by the league with “multiple breaches” of EFL regulations after failing to pay staff on time on more than one occasion. Chairman Dejphon Chansiri was also charged personally for failing to adhere to his pledge to meet the club’s financial commitments.

Hillsborough, home of Sheffield Wednesday. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images.

The charges related to the club’s failure to meet their obligations to pay players wages on time and in full in March and May 2025.

A league statement on Wednesday morning read: "The EFL can confirm that Sheffield Wednesday Football Club is now subject to a three-window fee restriction after exceeding 30 days of late payments between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025. "In accordance with EFL Regulations, the restriction will cover the entirety of this summer’s window and two full windows thereafter (Winter 2026 and Summer 2026).

"The club has notified the EFL of its intention to appeal this decision and this will be heard in due course.

"Separately, on 3 June 2025, the EFL issued charges against the club and owner Mr Dejphon Chansiri in respect of non-payment of player wages in March 2025 and May 2025.

OWNER: Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"This matter is being considered by an Independent Disciplinary Commission, and because of the ongoing proceedings, the League is unable to comment further."

In separate developments, ex-Owls chairman Milan Mandaric, who sold the club to Chansiri in 2015, has announced plans to head to England next week in a bid to assist the increasingly stricken Hillsborough outfit and help solve some problems.

Speaking on BBC Radio Sheffield's Sheffield Wednesday special on Tuesday evening, he said: "He (Chansiri) gave me all the commitments in the world, that he’s got the money, the desire. That he’s got family there, and they all talked the same way.

"I was not very happy to leave the club, but there were circumstances - it was my time to leave. But I was kind of relaxed and relieved that he would continue to do a good job… He took the wrong direction, and advice, and now the club is where it is today. And who is suffering the most are those loyal supporters…

"It definitely needs a big rescue now, we all know that, all of us who love Sheffield Wednesday… I’m going to meet in London, I’m arriving there next week and I’m going to talk to some people about that, I have a plan to do so.

"I have my ex-manager who was there, Paul Aldridge, and John Redgate, who all worked for me - they know what’s going on. And I want to see what could be a possibility to takeover that club.

"I would have to get involved if I’m going to bring somebody, I’d have to get involved myself - I have no problem with that. There are two things, you have to find the right person, but more importantly you have to have Mr. Chansiri to agree on that - and that’s the difficult part.

"He doesn’t want to sell it, he’s asking a crazy price - he will never get over £100m as I understand… He’ll be an obstacle no matter what we try to do.”