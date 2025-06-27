Sheffield Wednesday wage saga threatens to rumble on as 'uncertain' warning sent to non-football staff

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 27th Jun 2025, 18:03 BST
Sheffield Wednesday’s non-football staff have been warned the timely payment of June salaries is ‘uncertain’.

The Owls were late paying the May wages of a large number of employees and some players are still said to be awaiting payments.

It now appears there may be late payments for a second consecutive month, with The Star reporting a warning has been issued.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Club correspondence sent to staff, and seen by The Star, has warned employees they may not receive their money in full.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in a state of turbulence.placeholder image
Sheffield Wednesday remain in a state of turbulence. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday staff warned

Recipients of the message have been “assured the club are doing everything possible to ensure that all staff will be paid but this cannot be guaranteed at the time of writing”.

It also states further information will be shared as soon as possible if payments are not made.

Wednesday fans have also seen their misery compounded by news of the club being hit with another embargo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another embargo confirmed

A breach of EFL regulation 17.3, titled ‘HMRC reporting’, has been confirmed. This follows a previous breach of regulation 54.1, titled ‘non-payment to players’.

Wednesday will now have to settle both issues before being freed of embargo restrictions.

Under-fire Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri recently issued a lengthy statement on the club’s statement of turmoil and took “full responsibility” for the problems faced.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015.placeholder image
Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dejphon Chansiri takes ‘full responsibility’

He said: “I take full responsibility for being unable to fulfil my current obligations, but a further obligation I have is to ensure that if the club is sold, it is sold to the right people with the right credentials who can sustain Sheffield Wednesday and take the club forward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.

“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.

“I also understand the frustrations of everyone at this difficult time. I can only apologise to our people once again and assure you all that I am doing everything I can, every minute of every day, to ensure the situation is resolved in the best possible way for now and the future.”

MORE: Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United's rivals part with boss as Danny Rohl opportunity opens

Related topics:EFL Championship

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice