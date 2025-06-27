Sheffield Wednesday’s non-football staff have been warned the timely payment of June salaries is ‘uncertain’.

The Owls were late paying the May wages of a large number of employees and some players are still said to be awaiting payments.

It now appears there may be late payments for a second consecutive month, with The Star reporting a warning has been issued.

Club correspondence sent to staff, and seen by The Star, has warned employees they may not receive their money in full.

Sheffield Wednesday remain in a state of turbulence. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Sheffield Wednesday staff warned

Recipients of the message have been “assured the club are doing everything possible to ensure that all staff will be paid but this cannot be guaranteed at the time of writing”.

It also states further information will be shared as soon as possible if payments are not made.

Wednesday fans have also seen their misery compounded by news of the club being hit with another embargo.

Another embargo confirmed

A breach of EFL regulation 17.3, titled ‘HMRC reporting’, has been confirmed. This follows a previous breach of regulation 54.1, titled ‘non-payment to players’.

Wednesday will now have to settle both issues before being freed of embargo restrictions.

Under-fire Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri recently issued a lengthy statement on the club’s statement of turmoil and took “full responsibility” for the problems faced.

Dejphon Chansiri has owned Sheffield Wednesday since 2015. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dejphon Chansiri takes ‘full responsibility’

He said: “I take full responsibility for being unable to fulfil my current obligations, but a further obligation I have is to ensure that if the club is sold, it is sold to the right people with the right credentials who can sustain Sheffield Wednesday and take the club forward.

“I understand our fans are not happy and wish for me to sell, which some have said when contacting me direct. All I ask is please do not believe everything you read in the media or on social media. I repeat that I am willing to sell but the deal must be correct on all fronts – it is not just about the price.

“I have been seriously engaging in looking for investment from new parties, and continue to do so to quickly remedy this situation.