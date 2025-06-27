Amid reports of interest in Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl, Leicester City have parted ways with Ruud van Nistelrooy.

The Foxes turned to the Premier League legend in November, with the club’s top-flight status looking insecure under Steve Cooper.

It did not work out for the Dutchman at the King Power Stadium and his departure has been on the cards since relegation was confirmed.

His exit has now been announced, with a mutual agreement to terminate his contract having been agreed.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl does not appear to have a future at Hillsborough. | George Wood/Getty Images

Leicester City confirm decision

In a statement, Leicester said: “Ruud has overseen a challenging period for the club. From his appointment in November 2024, he approached the role with professionalism, integrity and a clear commitment to our aims, including through the integration of several promising players from the club’s academy into our first-team environment.

“Ruud moves on with the respect and thanks of everyone at the football club for his dedication and hard work, and with our very best wishes for the future.

“Preparation for the EFL Championship season will continue with the planned start of pre-season on Monday 30 June. First-team coaching staff will oversee the delivery of those plans until a new manager is appointed. There will be no further comment until this process has been completed.”

Regarding his exit, van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future.”

Ruud van Nistelrooy has left his role as manager of Leicester City. | Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Potential opportunity for Danny Rohl

Van Nistelrooy’s exit could potentially present an opportunity for Rohl, who is keen to leave crisis-stricken Championship outfit Wednesday.

Leicester will be in Wednesday’s division next term, competing with the likes of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Hull City.

They will be expected to challenge near the summit and then prospect of a promotion push could prove appealing to Rohl.

