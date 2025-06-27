Bradford City take former Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield Town defender 'on trial'
The 34-year-old is a familiar face across Yorkshire, having passed the 100-appearance mark for both the Owls and the Terriers.
He has also represented Barnsley and Rotherham United, although is now a free agent after being released by Bristol Rovers.
It appears a return to Yorkshire could be on the cards for the experienced right-back, with Bradford said to be running the rule over him.
Bradford City looking at Jack Hunt
According to Football League World, Hunt is training with the Bantams as part of their early pre-season work.
Bradford are well-stocked at right-back, having Brad Halliday and new signing Josh Neufville available for Graham Alexander to call upon.
Hunt, however, does boast a wealth of experience and can operate in different positions if required.
Jack Hunt’s time at Bristol Rovers
Having previously represented Bristol City, Hunt was snapped up by Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2023.
He endured a frustrating two years at the Memorial Stadium, as his time with the Gas was hampered by injury.
Last month, he told The Star: “I went down as part of one project and you don't really know what to expect from the next one. The schedule was a big thing under Joey [Barton] as that would allow us to go back up to check in with the family a bit.
“But everyone has their own ways on how they want to work and under Matt (Taylor, Barton’s replacement) that schedule changed. I’d missed pre-season, I was always playing catch-up and I got a couple of injuries. It was difficult to catch a rhythm.
“I'd never had it so transparent that a club wanted to move on and that was great for me. I wanted to move back north to my family.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.