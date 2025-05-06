Former Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley defender Jack Hunt is set to leave League Two-bound Bristol Rovers.

A product of Huddersfield’s academy, the experienced right-back has spent the bulk of his career in Yorkshire.

Since ascending the Terriers ranks and racking up 121 first-team appearances, Hunt has represented the likes of Barnsley, Rotherham United and Wednesday.

Jack Hunt was part of the Sheffield Wednesday squad promoted from League One in 2023. | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

After playing a bit-part role in a season that ended in relegation to League Two for the Gas, the 34-year-old has been released.

The club’s director of football Ricky Martin said: “On behalf of Bristol Rovers I would like to express my gratitude to each of the players and staff who are moving on from the club this summer. Each goes with our collective best wishes for the future.

“The hard work is already underway in terms of our preparations for the 2025/26 season, including a comprehensive recruitment process for both our coaching department and first-team squad.

Jack Hunt started his career at Huddersfield Town. | Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

“While we are all experiencing the pain of our confirmed relegation, we are channelling that energy into ensuring our team and club is in the best possible position ahead of our first League Two fixture in August.”

Hunt has worked under another former Wednesday defender, Miguel Llera, during his time at the Memorial Stadium.