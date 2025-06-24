Bradford City promotion-winner and ex-Huddersfield Town and Peterborough United defender finds new club
The 26-year-old had spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Valley Parade from Huddersfield and stood out under Mark Hughes.
Therefore, when he returned to Valley Parade on a permanent basis in February, there was excitement in the fanbase.
He helped the Bantams clinch promotion to League One, but did not see his short-term deal extended following the end of the campaign.
Crichlow’s new club
Crichlow has now linked up with newly-promoted League Two outfit Barnet, becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer.
Bees boss Dean Brennan said: “We’ve been monitoring Rom for a few years now, since his Peterborough days.
“Last season he helped Bradford gain promotion, and he gives us really good balance on that left-hand side.
“We know he’s a good leader, he’s shown that at previous clubs, and he’s helping us upgrade – what’s important for him is he plays 50 games for Barnet Football Club this season.”
When asked what had attracted him to Barnet, Crichlow said: “The style of play, in recent times it’s been very successful – serial winners at this point.”
“When I had the presentation with the gaffer and the rest of the staff, the way they envisioned me playing in that system, it was a no-brainer really.”
Crichlow’s Bantams devastation
When Bradford told the former Peterborough United man he was not being retained, it was not news he wanted to hear.
Writing on X last month, the defender said: “Devastated isn’t the word but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love.
“Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end - getting the Bantams to League One!
“The last week has been the best week of my life and I truly wish the lads nothing but the best and I love them all. 1329 signing out.”
