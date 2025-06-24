Former Huddersfield Town defender Romoney Crichlow has found a new club after being released by Bradford City.

The 26-year-old had spent the 2022/23 season on loan at Valley Parade from Huddersfield and stood out under Mark Hughes.

Therefore, when he returned to Valley Parade on a permanent basis in February, there was excitement in the fanbase.

He helped the Bantams clinch promotion to League One, but did not see his short-term deal extended following the end of the campaign.

Romoney Crichlow was part of Bradford City's promotion-winning League Two squad last term. | George Wood/Getty Images

Crichlow’s new club

Crichlow has now linked up with newly-promoted League Two outfit Barnet, becoming the club’s sixth signing of the summer.

Bees boss Dean Brennan said: “We’ve been monitoring Rom for a few years now, since his Peterborough days.

“Last season he helped Bradford gain promotion, and he gives us really good balance on that left-hand side.

“We know he’s a good leader, he’s shown that at previous clubs, and he’s helping us upgrade – what’s important for him is he plays 50 games for Barnet Football Club this season.”

When asked what had attracted him to Barnet, Crichlow said: “The style of play, in recent times it’s been very successful – serial winners at this point.”

“When I had the presentation with the gaffer and the rest of the staff, the way they envisioned me playing in that system, it was a no-brainer really.”

Romoney Crichlow first moved to Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town in 2017. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Crichlow’s Bantams devastation

When Bradford told the former Peterborough United man he was not being retained, it was not news he wanted to hear.

Writing on X last month, the defender said: “Devastated isn’t the word but ultimately grateful I had the opportunity to come back to the club I love.

“Short but sweet and absolutely no regrets as we achieved the ultimate goal in the end - getting the Bantams to League One!