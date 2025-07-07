Leeds United, Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town are among the clubs featured in our latest transfer news round-up.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July is a busy month in the football calendar, with clubs up and down the country working tirelessly to improve their squads.

Shrewd summer business can lay the groundwork for a successful season, but errors of judgement can cause huge issues down the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the latest transfer headlines on Monday, July 7, 2025.

Leeds United interested in midfielder

Leeds United are thought to be interested in Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, weighing in with eight league goals in 24 appearances.

His exploits do not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Leeds, Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers said to be interested. Italian giants Juventus AC, Milan and Roma have also been linked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lens midfielder Neil El Aynaoui has reportedly attracted Premier League interest. | FRED TANNEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town target Preston North End man

Preston North End midfielder Brad Potts is reportedly of interest to League One promotion hopefuls Huddersfield Town.

The 30-year-old, a former England youth international, has made over 200 appearances for Preston since joining from Barnsley in 2019.

He is believed to have emerged on Huddersfield’s radar, although the Lilywhites are not said to be keen on selling.

Sheffield United goalkeeper a wanted man

Everton are reportedly not giving up on their pursuit of Sheffield United goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees have been repeatedly linked with the 24-year-old, although it has been claimed he is in no rush to move on.

The club are now thought to be willing to pay £5m plus-add-ons, a figure not believed to be enough for Sheffield United.

Michael Cooper starred between the sticks for Sheffield United last season. | George Wood/Getty Images

Barnsley set to miss out

Barnsley-linked forward Mark O’Mahony is closing in on a move to Reading, Football League World have claimed.

The 20-year-old is reportedly set for a medical with the Royals ahead of a loan switch from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has also been linked with the likes of Leyton Orient and Plymouth Argyle.

Sheffield Wednesday winger the subject of an enquiry

Blackburn Rovers have enquired about the possibility of signing winger Djeidi Gassama from Sheffield Wednesday, according to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page.

The Owls are embroiled in financial problems and may need to move senior players on this summer.

Gassama is arguably among their most valuable assets and is thought to have attracted interest from Ewood Park.