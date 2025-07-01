Barnsley have reportedly joined the race to sign forward Mark O’Mahony on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 20-year-old joined Brighton two years ago, making the switch from Cork City in his native Republic of Ireland.

He made his Premier League debut in April 2024, later scoring his first Seagulls goal in the Carabao Cup in August of the same year.

A loan move to Portsmouth was then sanctioned, but he managed just 13 appearances in an injury-plagued spell.

Now back at parent club Brighton, O’Mahony has been linked with a clutch of League One outfits by Football League World.

Among them are Barnsley, who are said to have joined the race for the frontman’s signature alongside Reading and Plymouth Argyle.

Leyton Orient have also been linked with O’Mahony, who has been capped by the Republic of Ireland at various youth levels.

Barnsley’s attacking department

Injury may have got the better of O’Mahony last season but if he can remain fit, he could be a huge asset for a League One club.

Barnsley are in need of attacking reinforcement too, with Stephen Humphrys having left for their Yorkshire rivals Bradford City.

The Reds have recently bolstered their attack with the capture of the versatile Reyes Cleary, who has penned a three-year deal at Oakwell after leaving West Bromwich Albion.

Reyes Cleary has joined Barnsley from West Bromwich Albion. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

He became the third new signing of the Conor Hourihane era, following goalkeeper Murphy Cooper and defender Nathanael Ogbeta through the door.

Cleary said: “I'm really excited to get going. When I found out I had interest from Barnsley, I was excited. We’ve got a very young team. The manager trusts younger players.