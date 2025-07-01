Reyes Cleary has told Barnsley fans what they can expect from him after his move from West Bromwich Albion.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being offered a new deal by the Baggies, Cleary has made a permanent move to Barnsley and penned a three-year deal.

He has become the club’s third signing of the summer, following goalkeeper Murphy Cooper and defender Nathanael Ogbeta through the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his first in-house interview, the versatile attacker has lifted the lid on his move to South Yorkshire.

Reyes Cleary has left West Bromwich Albion to join Barnsley. | Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Reyes Cleary’s attributes

He said: “I'm really excited to get going. When I found out I had interest from Barnsley, I was excited. We’ve got a very young team. The manager trusts younger players.

“I’m very attacking, one-v-one, love to track back, help the team and score goals. Every time I get the ball, I’m always looking to create something.

“As soon as I’m in the attacking half, I’m always looking to take someone on or bring other players into the game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A product of West Brom’s academy, Reyes was prolific scorer in the Premier League 2 for the Baggies.

He was loaned to Walsall and Hartlepool United last season, managing just seven outings for the former but scoring six goals in 20 appearances for the latter.

Reyes, a former England youth international, played with Reds prospect Jonathan Bland at West Brom and is targeting promotion following the reunion.

Reyes Cleary made seven first-team appearances for West Bromwich Albion. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Reyes Cleary outlines ambition

He said: “I did watch a few of their game towards the end of the season, the one against Reading. I do have a fellow teammate - Jonno Bland - that plays here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think he [head coach Conor Hourihane] just wants to develop young players and obviously we know the main aim this season is to push for promotion. That’s what I’m aspiring for, to push for promotion with teams fighting to get to that next level.

“Hartlepool helped me a lot, from the first day I walked in. They told me what I was there for and gave me the platform to go and perform. After each game, I was getting better, and I can only thank them for that.

“I’ve played youth football a lot and when I went to Walsall before Hartlepool, that’s when I realised I need to get more senior level football in. Every day I’m concentrated on learning every day.

“It’s a big stadium, I just can’t wait to play in front of the fans in my first home game.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conor Hourihane and Mladen Sormaz on Reyes Cleary capture

Hourihane, meanwhile, has hailed Cleary’s desire to be a Barnsley player after ending his lengthy association with West Brom.

He said: “I’m thrilled to have Reyes on board. He’s got great attributes - pace, power, and a natural instinct in front of goal.

“He’s also versatile, which gives us different options across the front line. Most importantly, he’s shown a real desire to be here and be part of what we’re building at Barnsley.”

The club’s sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: “Reyes is a player we’ve been following closely. He fits what we’re looking for - young, hungry, technically capable and has the physicality required for the football we’ll play under Conor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad