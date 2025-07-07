Leicester City have Sheffield United hero on 'shortlist' amid links to Sheffield Wednesday's Danny Rohl

Leicester City reportedly have Chris Wilder on their shortlist after his departure from Sheffield United.

Wilder led the Blades to the Championship play-off final last season, but it was not enough to keep the 57-year-old in a job.

A mutual agreement to end his tenure was reached and he was replaced at the helm by former Hull City boss Ruben Selles.

However, it appears Wilder could be in line for a quickfire return to Championship management.

Chris Wilder recently saw his second Sheffield United tenure come to an end.placeholder image
Chris Wilder recently saw his second Sheffield United tenure come to an end. | Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Chris Wilder on Leicester City’s radar

According to The Telegraph’s John Percy, Wilder is on the Foxes shortlist alongside ex-Middlesbrough midfielder Gary O’Neil following interviews.

Leicester are also believed to have spoken to other candidates, with the club hoping to unveil Ruud van Nistelrooy’s successor later in the week.

The Foxes have been strongly linked with Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl, who has made it clear he sees his future away from the crisis-stricken Owls.

Reports have claimed talks over his job status are being held, with an end to the saga required in S6.

However, it appears Rohl faces competition from the Leicester job from some experienced Championship operators.

Danny Rohl is technically still under contract as Sheffield Wednesday manager.placeholder image
Danny Rohl is technically still under contract as Sheffield Wednesday manager. | Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Sheffield United’s roll of the dice

Sheffield United have undoubtedly taken a risk with their decision to replace Wilder with Selles.

The latter is a highly-rated coach and many would argue his dismissal at Hull was incredibly harsh.

Stepping into the shoes of a Blades icon, however, will be tough for the well-travelled Spaniard.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post last month, he said: “We are respectful. He's (Wilder) been a fantastic person for the club, he got the club promoted, we have to be respectful of that.

"We have to work hard to try to recreate the level of legacy he has created at the club. Everyone is different and everyone finds his expression in different ways. I don't try to replicate anybody here, I will be myself.

"I am looking forward to enjoying games with the fans, having that passion for the game. Hopefully, at the end of the season, we can be in a good place.”

