Huddersfield Town credited with interest in Barnsley FC promotion-winner as 'double raid' eyed
It is shaping up to a busy summer for the Terriers, who have been relentless in their pursuit of new signings in recent weeks.
Seven new faces have been welcomed through the door at the newly-named Accu Stadium and the club are showing no sign of slowing down.
Having already been linked with Preston defender Jack Whatmough, the Terriers have now been linked with another Lilywhite.
Brad Potts eyed by Huddersfield Town
According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Potts has emerged as an ambitious target for the League One promotion hopefuls.
Preston are said to be unlikely to sell him, but shifts in stance are hardly unusual in the ever-changing transfer window landscape.
Potts has been on Preston’s books since January 2019, when the Championship club paid a fee reportedly in excess of £1.5m to lure him from Barnsley.
Brad Potts at Barnsley
He had been a key figure for the Reds, who had signed him from Blackpool in 2017.
The versatile midfielder left Oakwell midway through the 2018/19 campaign, which ended in promotion from League One.
He left having amassed 67 appearances in Barnsley colours, scoring 11 goals and registering 10 assists.
Huddersfield Town’s busy summer
Potts has since racked up 238 appearances for Preston and is currently working under ex-Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom.
Huddersfield have already taken a member of Preston’s 2024/25 squad to West Yorkshire, snapping up midfielder Ryan Ledson on a free transfer.
He was later followed to the Accu Stadium by three more out-of-contract players - Joe Low, Sean Roughan and Marcus Harness.
Huddersfield have also tapped into the loan market, signing goalkeeper Owen Goodman from Crystal Palace and defender Josh Feeney from Aston Villa.
