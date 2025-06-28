A duo released by Huddersfield Town have bounced back with EFL moves.

Huddersfield are revamping their squad following a thoroughly underwhelming 2024/25 campaign, during which their promotion push ran out of steam.

As part of their rebuild, a host of players were released at the end of the season to make room for new additions.

Among those allowed to depart were defender Loick Ayina and midfielder Scott High. The former had only been afforded a handful of senior outings, while the latter managed 50.

New homes for Ayina and High

Both have lined up new clubs for the 2025/26 campaign and could come up against each other in League Two.

22-year-old Ayina has been snapped up by Salford City, while 24-year-old High has joined Barnet following their promotion from the National League.

High’s move marks a step up, with the former Rotherham United loanee having ended last season as a temporary member of FC Halifax Town’s squad in the National League.

High and Ayina on moves

After putting pen to paper, High said: “There was quite a bit of interest from Dean [Brennan, Barnet manager] and the staff here early in the summer.”

“I thought Dean and the staff showed quite lot of love towards me… so it was a no-brainer in the end.

The league’s very tough but the squad that the gaffer’s putting together looks really challenging, so hopefully we can do the best we can and push up that table.”

Ayina, meanwhile, has been reunited with his former Huddersfield teammate Josh Austerfield at Salford.

The defender said: “When you move from a team after being there for six years, it is good to go somewhere where you know people who can help you a little bit and make you confident, so I think it does help me with the choice to come here, and I am really happy to be here with them.

“I know Josh very well as he was my captain in the youth team, so I am really happy to be with him as he can help me on the pitch and off the pitch.

“It is good to be here, I feel confident and happy to have joined Salford. I followed the club a little bit last season, it is a good team and I think we can progress, and I think that has influenced my decision to come here.

“I am feeling like this season is an important one, and that is why I have come here, to give everything to get us to League One and I think that is the place we have to be.