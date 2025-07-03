Huddersfield Town have reportedly entered talks with Preston North End over a deal to sign defender Jack Whatmough.

The 28-year-old has over 100 appearances in League One on his CV, having plied his trade in the division for Portsmouth and Wigan Athletic.

He helped the latter clinch promotion from the third tier in 2022, having scooped the League Two title with the former in 2017.

Whatmough has been on the books of Championship outfit Preston since 2023, but was afforded just 12 league starts last season.

With opportunities having proven limited under Paul Heckingbottom, it appears pastures new could be on the horizon.

Jack Whatmough was a bit-part player for Preston North End last season. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Huddersfield Town eye defender

According to reporter Alan Nixon via his Patreon page, Huddersfield want to add Whatmough to their pool of defenders.

The Terriers are believed to be keen on his experience as they plot a promotion tilt under new boss Lee Grant.

One year remains on Whatmough’s Deepdale deal, meaning Huddersfield may have to fork out a fee for his signature.

A summer of change at Huddersfield Town

It has been a busy summer at Huddersfield, who have made seven new signings. Five of the new arrivals - Joe Low, Sean Roughan, Murray Wallace, Ryan Ledson and Marcus Harness - have joined on permanent deals.

Goalkeeper Owen Goodman and defender Josh Feeney, meanwhile, have made loan switches to the newly-named Accu Stadium.

Josh Feeney has been loaned to Huddersfield Town by Aston Villa. | Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Last month, Grant said: "Rest isn't on my agenda right now and I'm okay with that. I'm used to working at a high intensity.

"The boys in the office at Ipswich will be chuckling because we set a high level of work and work at a high tempo.