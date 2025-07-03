Swansea City 'closing in' on £1.6m signing of Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town-linked star
The 24-year-old, a Manchester United academy product and former Doncaster Rovers loanee, enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season with Leyton Orient.
He was instrumental as the O’s marched into the League One play-off final but could not get the club over the line against Charlton Athletic at Wembley.
Since Orient’s defeat under the arch, Galbraith has been the subject of intense speculation regarding his future.
The race for Ethan Galbraith
Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been credited with interest having experienced some play-off heartbreak of their own last summer.
Charlton were also reported to be an interested party, while Huddersfield have also been linked with a bold raid on their rivals.
However, according to Wales Online, Swansea are in pole position to sign the Northern Ireland international.
A £1.6m deal is believed to have been agreed, with the Swans thought to be hopeful of getting the move completed.
Galbraith will reportedly put pen to paper on a four-year contract, becoming Swansea’s fifth addition of the summer.
Busy summers at Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town
Galbraith would have arguably been a clever signing for Sheffield United and he would certainly have been a coup for third-tier Huddersfield.
Both clubs face busy summers, with the outfits having endured disappointment in their respective divisions last term.
Sheffield United are yet to splash the cash under Ruben Selles, but Huddersfield have been incredibly active on the recruitment front of late.
They have brought in seven new signings, with goalkeeper Owen Goodman the latest to have made the switch to the Accu Stadium.
He has joined the Terriers on loan from Premier League outfit Crystal Palace after an impressive campaign at AFC Wimbledon.
