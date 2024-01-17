Sheffield Wednesday 'keen' on landing Arsenal's former Fulham forward on loan
The Owls are working to reshape their squad in the image of Danny Rohl and have already made two January additions. Goalkeeper James Beadle has arrived on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion and forward Ike Ugbo has made the temporary switch from Troyes.
However, it appears the club are not yet finished with the transfer market. According to The Star, the Owls are keen on striking a loan deal for Biereth.
A Denmark under-21 international, Biereth is currently on loan at Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. He has impressed north of the border, scoring scoring six goals in 14 league appearances.
For a deal to be struck, Wednesday would need the forward’s current loan to be terminated. This was the case when the club pursued both Beadle and Ugbo, who were on loan at Oxford United and Cardiff City respectively.
The London-born frontman cut his teeth within Fulham’s academy before joining Arsenal in 2021.
He has not yet made his senior debut with the Gunners but did gain senior experience with a loan stint at RKC Waalwijk before joining Motherwell.