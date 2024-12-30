Sheffield Wednesday 'keen' on £3m Southampton man who played for Peterborough United in historic comeback game
A highly-rated centre-back, Edwards signed for the Saints in the summer after establishing himself as one of League One’s standout players.
He was a key figure for Peterborough United and featured for Posh in their play-off semi-final battles with Wednesday in 2023.
The 21-year-old has found opportunities limited at St Mary’s since his £3m move, despite the club’s struggles in the Premier League.
He has been afforded just one Premier League outing, a substitute appearance in a 5-1 defeat to Chelsea earlier this month.
According to The Star, Wednesday are keen to recruit Edwards with the defender likely to be loaned out in January.
A temporary switch appears logical for the defender, who has represented England at under-19 and under-20 level.
Owls boss Danny Rohl has signalled his desire for recruitment in the winter window and fans are now waiting with bated breath to see how much ambition the club show.
Edwards would arguably be a coup for the Championship side, despite his lack of game time in the top flight.
Wednesday have already done business with Southampton this season, signing midfielder Shea Charles on a season-long loan deal.
The Northern Ireland international has thrived under the tutelage of Rohl, a potential bargaining chip if Wednesday enter talks with the Saints.
