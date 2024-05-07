The 35-year-old is out of contract in the summer and it has long since been anticipated he will move on when his deal expires. His departure now appears to have been confirmed with a message shared by Gregory on X, formerly Twitter.

He said: “I have not been on this for some time now but I just wanted to say personally from the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone at SWFC. This past year has not been what I wanted and how I wanted my career here to finish, I have been gutted about it and wish it was different as everyone who knows me knows all I wanted to do was play. I am so happy the team stayed up because you all deserve it.

“I have had some of the best memories a footballer can get at this club with the promotion last year and that will stay with me forever. The game at home against Peterborough was the best atmosphere I have ever seen and been involved in.

"I will be seeing you soon at Hillsborough as my son who's now a massive fan [and] wants to watch all the games. Thank you.”

A key figure for the Owls in League One, Gregory was instrumental as the club escaped the third tier last season. He scored in the stunning comeback against Peterborough United and also registered an assist against Barnsley in the play-off final.

However, he has seen his role in the squad diminished this term. Since the arrival of Danny Rohl, Gregory has made just three league appearances. He was linked with a move in the January transfer window, with ambitious high-fliers Wrexham credited with interest.