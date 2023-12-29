Sheffield Wednesday forward and ex-Rotherham United man on Wrexham's 'transfer list'
The ambitious League Two club have made a habit of plucking players from higher divisions and both Gregory and Clarke-Harris would be coups for a fourth-tier outfit.
According to journalist Darren Witcoop, both feature on Wrexham’s list of transfer targets. Writing on X, formerly Twitter, he said: “Wrexham have Peterborough frontman Jonson Clarke-Harris and Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory on their transfer list. Phil Parkinson is looking to sign one forward to boost their League Two promotion push next month.”
Gregory was key as Wednesday escaped League One last term and started the current campaign in the picture at Hillsborough.
However, he has found opportunities limited since Xisco Munoz was sacked and replaced with Danny Rohl. His recent cameo against Cardiff City was his first outing since October.
Clarke-Harris, now of Peterborough United, has been the subject of transfer speculation for some time.
He appeared set to depart for Bristol Rovers in the summer transfer window but a move fell through at the eleventh hour.