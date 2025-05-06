Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United's Championship rivals axe head coach in brutal move
The 35-year-old only landed the role in April 2024, having impressed during a stint as caretaker head coach.
It was Cleverley’s first foray into senior management, with the former England international having only retired in 2023.
After a 14th-placed finish in his first full season at the helm, Cleverley has been relieved of his duties as Hornets boss.
Watford’s sporting director Gian Luca Nani said: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.
“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.
“It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.
“Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.”
As a player, Cleverley is arguably best-known for his time spent in Manchester United’s midfield, having been blooded during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.
However, he was initially on the books of Bradford City before moving into the youth set-up at Old Trafford.
