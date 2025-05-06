Sheffield Wednesday, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United's Championship rivals Watford have axed Tom Cleverley as their head coach.

The 35-year-old only landed the role in April 2024, having impressed during a stint as caretaker head coach.

It was Cleverley’s first foray into senior management, with the former England international having only retired in 2023.

After a 14th-placed finish in his first full season at the helm, Cleverley has been relieved of his duties as Hornets boss.

Watford’s sporting director Gian Luca Nani said: “We thank Tom for his service – not just in his role as head coach but for everything he has given Watford as a player and member of staff.

“But the time has come for a change and to build on what we believe is a young and talented squad that will have benefitted from the experience of the Championship this season.

“It has been a privilege to work closely with Tom; to understand how he sees the game and his enthusiasm for everything here. He deserves to be recognised for this and I’m sure he will have a bright future in the game.

“Tom will always be part of Watford in recognition of all that he has achieved over so many years.”

As a player, Cleverley is arguably best-known for his time spent in Manchester United’s midfield, having been blooded during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.