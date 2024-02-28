The tricky winger joined the Owls on the final day of the winter window, sealing a loan switch despite a permanent move initially appearing to be on the cards.

He has taken to life in South Yorkshire like a duck to water, becoming a key part of Danny Rohl’s side. The Colombia international delivered another impressive display at the weekend, wreaking havoc in Wednesday’s 2-1 win over Bristol City.

According to The Star, the possibility of agreeing a permanent move is something Wednesday would like to revisit in the summer. However, the likelihood of a deal being struck will most likely be determined by the club’s fate in the Championship relegation battle.

Ian Poveda joined Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Leeds United on the final day of the winter transfer window. Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Poveda is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer and is likely to attract interest if the Whites do indeed opt against tabling a fresh contract offer. Birmingham City were also linked with Poveda in January but it was Wednesday who got a deal over the line.

Speaking after the win over Bristol City, Rohl admitted survival would allow the club to make “very good arguments” to retain certain players.