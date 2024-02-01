After two seasons out on loan, at Blackburn Rovers and Blackpool respectively, Poveda returned to the fold at Elland Road in the summer of 2023. However, like he was during the reign of Marcelo Bielsa, he has been a bit-part player under Daniel Farke.

According to transfers reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Colombia international could be heading out on loan once again. Birmingham are said to be interested in the wideman and he could reportedly join the Blues on loan if terms can be agreed.

A move to St. Andrew’s would reunite Poveda with Blues boss Tony Mowbray, who he worked under at Blackburn.

Ian Poveda has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season. Image: Tony Johnson

Leeds have not shown reluctance to loan players out in the current window, sanctioning four temporary exits. Luke Ayling, Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen, Darko Gyabi and Lewis Bate have all departed temporarily.

Poveda has been afforded just one league start for Leeds this term, making six of his seven Championship appearances from the bench.