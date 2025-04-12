The player ratings are in following Sheffield Wednesday’s battle with Oxford United.

Danny Rohl’s side delivered a lacklustre display, particularly in the final third, boosting Oxford’s survival hopes with their toothlessness.

Oxford are fighting for their Championship status and managed to leave Hillsborough with three points in the bag.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Hillsborough.

Pierce Charles - Made some important saves and impressed with his distribution. So incredibly assured for a goalkeeper who does not turn 20 until July. 8

Yan Valery - Put a lot of effort into getting Wednesday on the front foot without shirking his responsibilities at the back. His absence was felt when he was substituted. 7

Michael Ihiekwe - A steady if somewhat unremarkable display from the experienced centre-back. 6

Akin Famewo - Strong in the air and dominant in his duels but his distribution let him down at times. 6

Marvin Johnson - A disjointed performance. Never really wrestled control of his flank and offered little in possession. 5

Shea Charles - Kept the midfield ticking over, recycling possession well. 7

Stuart Armstrong - Tidy on the ball and positive in his passing choices before being hooked early in the second half. 7

Djeidi Gassama - Flashes of his ability but a fairly quiet display by his standards. 6

Josh Windass - Not at his orchestrating, chaos-causing best. 5

Anthony Musaba - Lively and adventurous, even if he did lack end product. 7

Callum Paterson - Worked tirelessly as he always does - but to no avail. 5

Substitutes

Charlie McNeill - Did not receive much service but looked bright. 6

Svante Ingelsson - Missed an absolute sitter. Otherwise steady enough. 5

Pol Valentin - Wednesday lost some solidity with Valery’s exit. Valentin never really settled into it. 5

Ike Ugbo - N/A.