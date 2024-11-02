Sheffield Wednesday collapsed in spectacular fashion as they lost 6-2 to Watford on home turf.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings following the game.

James Beadle - Did not stand up to the challenge particularly well. A steep learning curve for the young goalkeeper. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Palmer - Made some decent challenges but the entire defence looked vulnerable. 5

Dominic Iorfa - The best of Wednesday’s central defenders - but that is not a huge compliment. Gave away the second penalty. 5

Di’Shon Bernard - Clumsily handled the ball in the box, allowing Watford to restore their lead from the penalty spot. 4

Steve Ellis

Yan Valery - Made some poor decisions and lost too many battles. 4

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marvin Johnson - Lively in the first half, faded quickly later on. 5

Shea Charles - Neat and tidy in the opening 45 minutes but faded as the game progressed. 5

Barry Bannan - Orchestrated with class in the first-half but the Owls soon lost their grip on the midfield. 6

Josh Windass - Clever movement but let down by his finishing. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Djeidi Gassama - Toyed with Watford early on, although his influence waned. 6

Michael Smith - Showed why he has clawed his way back in at Hillsborough with an effective showing as Wednesday’s focal point. 6

Substitutes

Jamal Lowe - Ran a lot but could not turn the tide. 6

Pol Valentin - Great finish for the consolation goal. 7

Max Lowe - N/A.

Ike Ugbo - N/A.