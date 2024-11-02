Sheffield Wednesday player ratings v Watford: Defensive unit hit with low marks following second-half collapse

Sheffield Wednesday collapsed in spectacular fashion as they lost 6-2 to Watford on home turf.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings following the game.

James Beadle - Did not stand up to the challenge particularly well. A steep learning curve for the young goalkeeper. 4

Liam Palmer - Made some decent challenges but the entire defence looked vulnerable. 5

Dominic Iorfa - The best of Wednesday’s central defenders - but that is not a huge compliment. Gave away the second penalty. 5

Di’Shon Bernard - Clumsily handled the ball in the box, allowing Watford to restore their lead from the penalty spot. 4

Yan Valery - Made some poor decisions and lost too many battles. 4

Marvin Johnson - Lively in the first half, faded quickly later on. 5

Shea Charles - Neat and tidy in the opening 45 minutes but faded as the game progressed. 5

Barry Bannan - Orchestrated with class in the first-half but the Owls soon lost their grip on the midfield. 6

Josh Windass - Clever movement but let down by his finishing. 6

Djeidi Gassama - Toyed with Watford early on, although his influence waned. 6

Michael Smith - Showed why he has clawed his way back in at Hillsborough with an effective showing as Wednesday’s focal point. 6

Substitutes

Jamal Lowe - Ran a lot but could not turn the tide. 6

Pol Valentin - Great finish for the consolation goal. 7

Max Lowe - N/A.

Ike Ugbo - N/A.

Anthony Musaba - N/A.

