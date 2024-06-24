Sheffield Wednesday are reported plotting a swoop for out-of-contract Plymouth Argyle winger Mickel Miller.

Miller, who can also operate as a wing-back, was offered fresh terms by the Pilgrims at the end of the 2023/24 season. However, he has not been confirmed to have signed a new deal at Home Park.

According to Football Insider, Wednesday are looking to add Miller to their ranks when his Plymouth contract runs out. The Owls are said to be hoping their Championship status will help them secure his services ahead of competitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mickel Miller left Rotherham United in 2022. Image: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

Miller is no stranger to South Yorkshire, having previously represented Rotherham United. He turned out for the Millers between 2020 and 2022, amassing 39 appearances and notching four goals.

He left the Millers two years ago to join Plymouth and has since collected 49 appearances for the Pilgrims. The former Hamilton Academical man is a two-time League One promotion-winner, having achieved the feat with both Rotherham and Plymouth.

Reports have suggested there has previously been interest in Miller from the blue side of Sheffield. In 2017, he is said to have spent time on trial at Hillsborough while on the books of non-league side Carshalton Athletic.