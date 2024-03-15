Sheffield Wednesday prodigy Bailey Cadamarteri given international dilemma as he is called up by two countries
The highly-rated 18-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Hillsborough, making a total of 21 senior appearances and registering four goals. It felt like a matter of time before his exploits would be recognised at international level and they now have been.
Although born in England, Cadamarteri is eligible for Jamaica and was included in their 23-man squad for CONCACAF Nations League fixtures yesterday (March 14).
However, he has now been called up by England under-19s for fixtures in North Africa against Morocco and the USA. It now remains to be seen whether the forward will pursue an international career with the Three Lions or the Reggae Boyz.
He is not the only Owl to have been called for international duty, with Di'Shon Bernard and Ian Poveda among those set to depart South Yorkshire temporarily. If Cadamarteri opts to link up with Jamaica, he will be linking up with Bernard.
Discussing the raft of call-ups in the Owls squad, Wednesday boss Danny Rohl said: "When I arrived we had just one international player, now we have six call-ups. I think it shows the direction and the improvement from my players. It's great to see.”
If Cadamarteri does opt to travel with England, he could still pledge allegiance to Jamaica later down the line.
He would not be the first player to have changed route at international level, with his Owls teammate Ike Ugbo among those to have switched path. The loanee represented England at youth level but now features at senior level for Canada.